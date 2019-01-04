John Patrick "JP" McKay, 28, passed away Tuesday, January 1, 2019 at his residence.

John Patrick was born in St. Joseph, MO on May 30, 1990 to John and Julie McKay. He was a 2008 graduate of Bishop LeBlond High School. After high school he served his country in the United States Marine Corps.

JP worked at Altec for the last 5 years as a general assembler.

JP was a member of the Cathedral of St. Joseph. He was an avid sportsman, who enjoyed playing basketball with his friends and was a fan of the Florida State Seminoles, Kansas City Chiefs and Royals. He also sported a large shoe collection and was a fan favorite of his beloved nieces.

JP is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Richard & Jeannine Hinkle; great-grandmothers, Katherine McKay and Antonette Martini; uncle, David Hinkle and aunt, Michelle Hinkle.

Survivors include his parents; siblings, Nicole McKay, Lindsay (Bryson) Wilson, Riley McKay; nieces, Harper Wilson & Marlie Boeh; paternal grandparents, Gene & Annette McKay; aunts & uncles, Barb & Mike Scott, Alex & Becky Hinkle, Eric Hinkle, Stena Hinkle and Carmen McKay, numerous cousins, family, friends and his devoted dog, Ace Boogie.

Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Monday, January 7, 2019 at Cathedral of St. Joseph. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held after 1:00 PM Sunday at Heaton Bowman Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Rosary 5:00 PM Sunday at our chapel, where the Family will Receive Friends 5:30 to 8:00 PM Sunday.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Cathedral of St. Joseph, Bishop LeBlond High School or United Cerebral Palsy.