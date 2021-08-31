John Phillip Bailey 62, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born December 16, 1958 in Atchison, KS, son of the late Patricia and John W. Bailey. He married Barbara Reed on June 12, 1978. He retired from Bradken as an Industrial Mechanic after 40+ years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, mushroom hunting, sports card collecting and shows, and riding his Harley. He's a lover of Chevelle's and Camero's. He was a member of the Riverside Baptist Church. John was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters, Donna L. Bailey, and Virginia Rose Bailey. Survivors include, wife, Barbara Bailey of the home, sons, John Christopher (Anna) Bailey, St. Joseph, and Jessie S. (Jessica) Bailey, Rushville, MO, brothers, Rickey (Carol) Bailey, Bernard W. (Mary) Bailey both of Rushville, MO, and Lindsey (Jill) Bailey of St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren; Jaden, Gabriel, Norlynn, Remi, Cheyanne, Gage and Joslynne, and great grandchildren, Owen and Raelee, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 11-1:00 PM Saturday, with funeral services: 1:00 pm, Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Riverside Baptist Church, Pastor Bill Marshall officiating. Memorials are requested to the Riverside Baptist Church for the Camp Fund. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.