John R. McKay

1944-2020

John R. McKay, 75, Easton, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020.

He was born August 11, 1944 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Eugene and Katherine (Fullerton) McKay.

John married Karen Wise October 9, 1964; she survives of the home.

He was a 1962 graduate of Central High School. John served in the Missouri Air National Guard from February 14, 1963 to February 14, 1969 as Supt. Sgn. Airman 1st Class.

He retired from Light and Power utility company in 2000 after working there for 30 years. He also worked for Second Harvest and then 3 years at SST.

John loved to travel, wood working, gardening, and fishing. His grandchildren were his life, he loved going to all of their school programs and sports activities.

John was an organ donor.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Karen; children, Timothy McKay (Debi), Jenny Hovey (Jeff); grandchildren, Gabrielle (Anna), Jackson, Alexandria, Patrick; great-grandchild, Oakleigh; brother, Eugene McKay (Annette); sister, Terry Massengale, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Saturday, July 11, 2020 2407 N. Woodbine Road, St. Joseph, Missouri. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.