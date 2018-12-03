John Raymond Merriott
1969-2018
John Raymond Merriott, 49, Rosendale, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 30, 2018.
Survivors include his wife, Jeannie; three stepsons; and five grandchildren.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. To donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit John’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.
