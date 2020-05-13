John Raymond Preston
1946 – 2020
Cameron, MO- John Raymond Preston, 74, of Cameron, passed away May 9, 2020 at a health care facility in Cameron. John was born February 16, 1946 to John Newton and Mattie (Lindley) Preston.
John was a veteran of the US Navy and was employed as an inspector with Bell Helicopter.
He is survived by his sister Pat Danner of Cameron; nephews, Rick (Amy) Danner, St. Joseph, Ryan (Wendy) Danner, Cameron, Russell (Alex) Danner Wathena, KS; 7 great nieces and nephews.
Cremation under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. Military honors and inurnment at a later date in Texas.
