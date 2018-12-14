John Richard Nold March 12, 1928 - December 14, 2018

John Richard Nold

1928-2018

John Richard Nold, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, died Friday, December 14, 2018 at his home. Known at home as Richard Nold, at work and school he was known as Richard, and to a select few as John Richard.

In St. Joseph he graduated from Lindbergh Elementary, Lafayette High School and St. Joseph Junior College. Then he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree as well as a Master of Arts degree in English at the University of Kansas, and did additional work at the University of Missouri-Columbia and the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

At the University of Kansas, he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa, distinguished academic honorary society, to which he remained a lifelong contributing member.

He served in the Army at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, and Camp Stoneman, California at Pittsburg, California.

In his early years he worked in various railroad offices in St. Joseph, Kansas City, Minneapolis and Chicago for the CB&Q and the Union Pacific.

John’s first teaching job was at the University of Kansas, where he taught freshman English on a half-time basis for two years. His first full-time teaching job was as an English teacher at Wichita High School North, Wichita, Kansas. Later he taught in the New York City metropolitan area at East Orange High School, East Orange, New Jersey. He also taught English at St. Joseph Junior College and Northeast Missouri State Teachers College (now Truman State University) at Kirksville, Missouri.

For health reasons, he found it expedient to stop teaching and to find employment near St. Joseph so he could attend to ailing parents. Finding employment with the City of Kansas City, Missouri, he was assigned to the Municipal Correctional Institution on Ozark Road, where he served as Custodian of Records and Clerical Specialist for the next thirty years.

During the nineties he enjoyed six vacation trips to Europe with the University of New Hampshire Interhostelers. Three were to Germany, one to Austria, one to England and wales and one to Ireland. There had also been side trips to Luxembourg and to Metz in France, and three trips to Canada in addition to his forays in America.

As a student his special emphasis had been Creative Writing, so perhaps it was fitting that at life’s end after his parents were gone, he had returned to the home where he was born in 1928. Here he gathered together his early writings and published the shorter pieces under the title The Ocean Roars: Sketches and Stories from the 50s and 60s. He also published a novel entitled The Counterfeit Madonna. His interests also specifically included translations of three early nineteenth century German-American novels by Friedrich Gerstacker which are also known more for their sociological than their literary qualities: Nach Amerika (To America) in two volumes, and The River Pirates of the Mississppi, in one volume. Most particularly Mr. Nold was in the act of negotiating some sort of publication of an early twentieth century novel by George Fink set in Berlin between the two World Wars. It is entitled Ich Bin Hungrig or, in English, I Am Hungry. At the time of death, John was in the process of establishing the public domain status of the novel so he could feel free to proceed with publication.

John’s parents, John Berthold Nold and Grace Irene (Crum) Nold and his brother Robert L. Nold, preceded him in death. His father was the proprietor of Nold Auto Service, which had several locations on St. Joseph Avenue.

He is survived by his sister in law, Delight, in Akron, Ohio, and by three nephews and their families: Robert Brooke Nold (Donna) of Dousman, Wisconsin, Phillip Cope Nold (Deborah) of Akron, Ohio, and Michael John Nold (Elly) of Durham, North Carolina, and grand nieces and nephews, Brian, Laura, Alyssa, Kim, Dave, Sarah, and Anna Nold. He was a Christian.

Farewell Services 10:00A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Ashland Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial gifts to the Salvation Army. Online obituary and guestbook available at www.meierhoffer.com