John Richard Shrout, 69

John Richard Shrout

1951-2020

John, known to friends as Shrouty, 69, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 of natural causes at Hospice House at NKC hospital.

He was born March 22, 1951 in Kansas City, Missouri.

As a teenager, John worked summers as a camp and hiking instructor at Camp Carolina in Brevard, NC. He loved the time he spent there. He was a member of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say and an Eagle Scout. He loved being a 'child of the 60's, hitchhiking one summer across the Southwest.

John attended Central HS class of 69, graduated from MWSC with a BA in Psychology & earned a Master’s from UCMO.

He married Marcia Adams in 1978. They were married for 39 1/2 years. She passed away in 2018.

John worked for several years at the St. Joseph State Hospital before moving to Menomonee, MI. He worked as a Clinical Phycologist, eventually returning to St. Joseph to spend time with family.

He was an eclectic reader. If you mentioned a topic or hobby, John rushed to buy a book about it so he could discuss it with you. He loved horse racing and music.

John was also preceded in death by his parents, Richard “Dick” and Dr. Ethel (Hester) Shrout.

He is survived by 3 stepchildren; Kelly Roumas (Kevin), Kathy McCray (Jeff), Jimmie Adams (Jennifer) from NC; grandchildren, Paige, Nick, Tim, Sidney, Cody, Shane, Cade; and 7 great-grandchildren

Private Farewell Services will be held at a later date, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of the donor’s choice.