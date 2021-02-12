John "Richie" Roth Jr., 44, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 in Colorado Springs, CO. He was born June 1, 1976 in Atchison, KS, son of Helen (Hundley) and John Roth . He attended Benton High School. He married February Lundberg. Richie was a longtime laborer in the Construction Industry. He lived for his grandkids and always enjoyed helping others. He was also a longtime avid KC Chiefs fan. Survivors include, wife, February Roth of Colorado Springs, CO, mother, Helen (Bill) Hundley-Monroe of St. Joseph, father, John Richard Roth of Atchison, KS, children, Jade Lundberg of Colorado Springs, CO, November (Keante Green) Roth of Colorado Springs, CO and Tate Roth of St. Joseph, brothers, Scott Parker and Jesse Bilderback, both of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Azalea and Kevaun Green, half brother, Calvin Roth, half sister, Kristie Roth, nephews, Cody Parker, Samsun Bilderback, Tommy and Leeam Bilderback, and many other extended family members.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Monday, February 15, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Richie will be cremated following services. Memorials are requested to the John Roth Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.