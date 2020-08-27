Clear
John Robert Burr, 60

Visitation: Sunday, August 30th, 2020 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM @ Poland-Thompson Chapel. 222 W. Third, Cameron, MO 64429. ■ Service: Sunday, August 30th, 2020 4:00 PM @ Poland-Thompson Chapel.

Posted: Aug 27, 2020 8:49 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

John R. Burr
1960-2020

Osborn, Missouri- John Robert Burr, 60, passed away August 24, 2020.
He was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, June 10, 1960 to Robert and Beatrice (Bush) Burr.
He graduated from Osborn High School, class of 1978 and received an Associate Degree from Platt College.
John was a man of many trades, ending his career with the US Postal Service.
Preceding him in death; his late wife, Lorie Burr; parents, Robert and Beatrice Burr; stepmother, Ella Burr; mother and father in laws, Aggie and Pete Mann, Eldon and Bonnie Shipps; and nephews, Jacob Mann and Christopher Huff.
Survived by; wife, Hope Burr, of the home; children, Jeanine (Jeff) Knights, Parkville, MO, Sarah (Braydon) Taylor, Lawson, MO, Ethan (Holli) Burr, Liberty, MO, Rosetta (Ivan Martinez) Herring, St Joseph, MO, Anthony Shipps, Osborn, MO, Katherine Webb, Cameron, MO; grandchildren, Elvis, Maranda and Opal, of the home, Lillian Hope, Craig, Ella, Delilah, Beatrice, Edmund, Phoenix, Kylee, Kaden, Hunter, Liliana, Willow and Jeffrey; brother, Jim (Peggy) Burr, Kearney, MO; sister, Deborah Burr, Kansas City, MO; aunts, Mary Lee Tutt, Kansas City, MO and Ruth Ann Bush, St. Joseph, MO; mother in law, June Shipps Pickney, Urbana, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services: 4:00 PM, Sunday, August 30, 2020, Poland-Thompson Funeral Home. Visitation: 2:00- 4:00 PM, prior to the service. Inurnment at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to help the family with funeral costs in c/o Poland-Thompson Funeral Home. ( 222 W. 3rd. Cameron, MO 64429)
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral, Cameron, MO.

