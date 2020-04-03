Clear
John S. Balsamo, Jr., 86

John S. Balsamo, Jr.
1933-2020

John S. Balsamo, Jr., 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
He was born July 25, 1933.
John married Roxana (Ruff) Balsamo October 17, 1952. She preceded him in death January 21, 2017.
John’s favorite hobby was fishing. He enjoyed the last few years fishing on lake of the Ozarks with his best fishing buddy, Jim Adkins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen (Snipes) Balsamo; and wife, Roxana Balsamo.
Survivors include his daughter, Renee Balsamo (Jim Adkins) of Lincoln, Missouri; John S. Balsamo III “Jay” (Renee Clark) of St. Joseph, Missouri; grandson, Brandon Balsamo; and great grandson, Tatum Tovey, of St. Joseph, Missouri.
Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Online guestbook and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com.

