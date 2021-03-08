Clear
John Schulte, 95

John Schulte, 95, of Maryville, Missouri, passed from this life on Monday, March 1, 2021, at the Maryville Living Center.

Posted: Mar 8, 2021 5:06 PM

John was born on October 31, 1925, in Maryville, Missouri, to Roy and Clara (Stiens) Schulte.

He was a lifelong farmer who was born and raised on the family Century Farm, southeast of Maryville.

John attended Douglas Rural School, and Horace Mann High School, Maryville, Missouri.

He was a member and attended St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville, Missouri.

On May 11, 1948, at the Basilica of Immaculate Conception Abbey Church, Conception, MO, John was united in marriage to Catherine Irene Miller. She survives of the home.

His survivors include his wife, Irene, of the home. His 3 sons: John F. (Sandra) Schulte, and Ed Schulte, both of Maryville, Missouri, and Ben (Tina) Schulte, Ravenwood, Missouri; his sister, Pat (Ed) Cook, Carleton, Michigan; brother in law: Tom Townsend, Maryville, Missouri; 6 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren, and 1 step grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Bob and wife Charlene Schulte; his 3 sisters: Betty and husband Charles Taylor, Nancy Townsend, and Mary and husband George Strah, and by his step great grandchild.

Mr. Schulte has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 6, 2021, at St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville, Missouri. The family and parish Rosary will begin at 9:45 AM at the Church on Saturday, and the visitation will start at 10:00 AM until service time.

The Inurnment will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Maryville, Missouri.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville, Missouri.

