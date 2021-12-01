John Stanford Patterson 76, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021. He was born February 19, 1945 in St.Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Johanna & Guy Patterson. He worked in the banking and insurance industries as a Vice President. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. He is survived by brother, Stanford (Lois) Patterson of Florida, and several nieces and nephews. There will be at graveside service and inurnment at 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Father Al Ebach officiating. Memorials are requested to the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
Posted: Dec 1, 2021 11:46 AM
