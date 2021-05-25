Clear
John Stanley "Stan" Zvolanek, 93

John Stanley "Stan" Zvolanek, 93, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday May 16, 2021 at a St. Joseph health care center

John Stanley "Stan" Zvolanek, 93, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday May 16, 2021 at a St. Joseph health care center. He was born in Rulo, Nebraska on October 1, 1927 son of the late John Zvolanek and Mabel Darveau Zvolanek. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters; Marjory Chevalier, Jean Parker and Rosalie Simmonds, his brothers; Ed Zvolanek and Joseph Zvolanek. Survivors include his wife of 70 years Joann Mount Zvolanek and children; Teresa Badgerow (Nick), Steve Zvolanek (Patti), Marty Zvolanek (Dee), and Faith Girard (Richard), his grandchildren; Michael Zvolanek, Carrie Smith, Anthony Badgerow, Samantha Draper, Mark Zvolanek and James Badgerow, great-grandchildren; Audrey and Quentin Badgerow, Charlotte Badgerow, Amelia and Norah Smith, and Philip and Violet Draper. John moved his family from Nebraska in 1957 where he worked as a Radio Operator for the Missouri State Highway Patrol for Troop B in Macon, MO. In 1971 they moved to St. Joseph, MO where he was the Chief Radio Operator for the Patrol for Troop H. He retired in 1989. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church.
Friends may view and sign register book on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 1:00 - 5:00 PM, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Parish Rosary 10:30 AM Thursday, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM Thursday, May 20, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church. Father Vincent Rogers and Father Joseph Totton Con-Celebrants. The interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the St. James Catholic Church Renovation Fund.

