John Thomas Smith 88, of De Kalb, Missouri, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in Cameron, Missouri. He was living at the Cameron Veterans Home. John was born January 24, 1933 near Sugar Creek, MO, son of the late Sterlie and Alvin Smith. He graduated from DeKalb High School class of 1950, then served in the United States Army as a Medic, and he is a veteran of the Korean War. He married Jeraldine Sue Murphy on April 16, 1954, and later purchased the Murphy Family Farm, and he was active in farming until his retirement. He was very talented and could do most anything, he repaired all of his cars and machinery, built several barns, and finished the family home. John was ahead of his time, he was the only farmer in Northwest Missouri to use irrigation to water his tobacco crop. He taught several neighborhood teens how work in the fields. John loved the Lord, his family, and his farm. John and Jeraldine were married 65 years, and to this union they raised 2 daughters and a son. They were blessed with twins. John was preceded in death by his parents, son, Dana Smith, brothers, David & Wallace Smith, sisters, Betty Slove, Ruth Ann Bodenhausen, and Beulah Hoover. John is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jeraldine of the home, two daughters; Renee (Larry) Parkhurst, and Danette (John) Hanson, seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

Viewing and register book available from 1-5 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 3:00 pm, at the Union Cemetery, Faucett, MO. Military honors under the auspices of the Missouri Funeral Honors Team. Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers to the DeKalb Christian Church.