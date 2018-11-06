John Thomas Wyckoff, 84, Cameron, MO

John Thomas Wyckoff, 84, Cameron, passed away November 1, 2018.

He was born June 21, 1934 in Maysville, Missouri to Chester and Helen (Barnes) Wyckoff.

John was an army veteran and worked thirty-two years for Ford Motor Company before his retirement. He was a member of UAW 244 and the Grand River Muzzleloaders.

He was preceded by his parents; wife, Barbara Wyckoff; siblings, Frank, Chester (Keith), David and George Wyckoff, Eileen Watson and Carolyn Robinson.

Survivors include: son, Rick (Jami) Wyckoff, Black Canyon, AZ, fiancée, Pat Grenier, of the home; brothers, Al (Emily) Wyckoff, Ankeny, IA and Everett (Linda) Wyckoff, Cameron, MO; sisters, twin sister, Mary (Duane) Hankins, Kansas City, MO, Marie Daniels, Arvada, CO and Lois (Gerald) Reynolds, King City, MO; sister-in-law, Etta Mae Wyckoff, Savannah, MO; brother-in-law, J. L. Robinson, Maysville, MO; 3 grandchildren, Larissa Wyckoff, Kearney, MO, Christopher Wyckoff, Apache, OK and Alisha Wyckoff, Black Canyon City, AZ and 6 great-grandchildren; step-children, Paul (Kristie) Grenier, Tracey, MO, Shena Coons, Plattsburg, MO and Scotty (Jennifer) Grenier, Cameron, MO; 7 step-grandchildren along with his adopted Kentucky and Tennessee families.

Celebration Of Life service: 11 am, Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at Poland Thompson Funeral Home with visitation from 10-11am, one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be given to the Cameron First Christian Church and/or The American Cancer Society.