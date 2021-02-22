John W. Lewis, 92

John Lewis, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by the love of his life, Beverly and all of his family.

He is survived by wife Beverly, children Steve (Debra) Lewis, Debbie (Jerry) Allsbury, Pam (Joe) Batterall, Carolyn (Tom) Dean, David (Lori) Lewis, sisters Shirley Wuest and Louelle Brown and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Grace Lewis, sister Josephine Butcher and brother Fred Lewis.

Our father is one extraordinary man. He was a beloved husband, a blessed father and grandfather. Our Dad's smile shined when he saw any of us kids or grandchildren. He told us the most funny stories of his life growing up. There was always plenty of laughter around Dad.

Dad loved archery, hunting and fishing which he did with his family.

Our God gave us the greatest father on earth.

DAD- you will always be missed.

DAD- you'll be in our hearts forever.

DAD- you'll never ever be forgotten.

Visitation will be 6:00 - 8:00 PM Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Funeral service 10:30 AM Friday, February 26th at our chapel.