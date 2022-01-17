Clear
John W. Simpson, 91

John W. Simpson, 91, of Country Club, Missouri formerly of Wathena, Kansas passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022 at his home.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 3:22 PM

John was born on March 14, 1930 in Sparks, Kansas to William and Maude (Mooney) Simpson. He worked for and retired from Air Gas.

John is a member of the Green Valley Baptist Church in St. Joseph, Missouri.

He married Wanda Lee Ewan. She preceded him in death on April 21, 1995. John was also preceded by his parents, 2 brothers; Earl and Billy Simpson, stepdaughter, Edna Kay Morse. John later married Patricia Adkins on April 1, 2000 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She survives of the home.

Additional survivors include; step-children; Ron Adkins (Debbie) of St. Joseph, Missouri

Gilbert Adkins of St. Joseph, Missouri

Jacky Adkins (Penny) of Stewartsville, Missouri

Peggy Fisher (Alfred) of Clarksdale, Missouri

His sister, Evelyn Powell of Grass Range, Montana

10 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren

FUNERAL: Wednesday, January 12, 2022 – 11:00 A.M.
At: Green Valley Baptist Church in St. Joseph, Missouri
Visitation: family will receive friends Tuesday evening 6-8 pm at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas where friends may call after 9 am Tuesday.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to either the Green Valley Baptist Church or the First Baptist Church of Wathena c/o funeral home P.O. Box 426 Wathena, KS 66090

Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri

Clouds gradually cleared out today with some sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
