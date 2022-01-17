John W. Simpson, 91, of Country Club, Missouri formerly of Wathena, Kansas passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022 at his home.
John was born on March 14, 1930 in Sparks, Kansas to William and Maude (Mooney) Simpson. He worked for and retired from Air Gas.
John is a member of the Green Valley Baptist Church in St. Joseph, Missouri.
He married Wanda Lee Ewan. She preceded him in death on April 21, 1995. John was also preceded by his parents, 2 brothers; Earl and Billy Simpson, stepdaughter, Edna Kay Morse. John later married Patricia Adkins on April 1, 2000 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She survives of the home.
Additional survivors include; step-children; Ron Adkins (Debbie) of St. Joseph, Missouri
Gilbert Adkins of St. Joseph, Missouri
Jacky Adkins (Penny) of Stewartsville, Missouri
Peggy Fisher (Alfred) of Clarksdale, Missouri
His sister, Evelyn Powell of Grass Range, Montana
10 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren
FUNERAL: Wednesday, January 12, 2022 – 11:00 A.M.
At: Green Valley Baptist Church in St. Joseph, Missouri
Visitation: family will receive friends Tuesday evening 6-8 pm at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas where friends may call after 9 am Tuesday.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to either the Green Valley Baptist Church or the First Baptist Church of Wathena c/o funeral home P.O. Box 426 Wathena, KS 66090
Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri