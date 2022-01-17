John W. Simpson, 91, of Country Club, Missouri formerly of Wathena, Kansas passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022 at his home.

John was born on March 14, 1930 in Sparks, Kansas to William and Maude (Mooney) Simpson. He worked for and retired from Air Gas.

John is a member of the Green Valley Baptist Church in St. Joseph, Missouri.

He married Wanda Lee Ewan. She preceded him in death on April 21, 1995. John was also preceded by his parents, 2 brothers; Earl and Billy Simpson, stepdaughter, Edna Kay Morse. John later married Patricia Adkins on April 1, 2000 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She survives of the home.

Additional survivors include; step-children; Ron Adkins (Debbie) of St. Joseph, Missouri

Gilbert Adkins of St. Joseph, Missouri

Jacky Adkins (Penny) of Stewartsville, Missouri

Peggy Fisher (Alfred) of Clarksdale, Missouri

His sister, Evelyn Powell of Grass Range, Montana

10 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren

FUNERAL: Wednesday, January 12, 2022 – 11:00 A.M.

At: Green Valley Baptist Church in St. Joseph, Missouri

Visitation: family will receive friends Tuesday evening 6-8 pm at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas where friends may call after 9 am Tuesday.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to either the Green Valley Baptist Church or the First Baptist Church of Wathena c/o funeral home P.O. Box 426 Wathena, KS 66090

Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri