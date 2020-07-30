John Wayne Johnston

1943-2019

John Wayne Johnston, 76, Osborn, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

He was born October 8, 1943 in McAlester, Oklahoma to Cecil and Hazel (Robinson) Johnston.

John was a member of RLDS Church.

He enjoyed music, family, traveling, food and the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include son, Ian Johnston (Risa); and 5 grandchildren.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.