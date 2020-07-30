Clear
John Wayne Johnston, 76

Posted: Jul 30, 2020 8:20 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

John Wayne Johnston
1943-2019

John Wayne Johnston, 76, Osborn, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
He was born October 8, 1943 in McAlester, Oklahoma to Cecil and Hazel (Robinson) Johnston.
John was a member of RLDS Church.
He enjoyed music, family, traveling, food and the Kansas City Chiefs.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include son, Ian Johnston (Risa); and 5 grandchildren.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

