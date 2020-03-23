Clear
John Wiggington, 77

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 10:20 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

John Wiggington 77, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at his home. Born December 2, 1942, St. Joseph, MO. John was an Artist Welder with Degginger Metal Works. He was preceded in death by wife, Carol Wiggington, parents, George & Marrilla Wiggington, son, Roger Wiggington, and daughter, Stacey Wiggington. Survivors include son, Craig (Stephenie) Wiggington, St. Joseph, MO, and sister, Christy (Ron) Huber of Omaha. Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time.

