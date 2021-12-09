Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

John Wiley Nichols, 66

John Wiley Nichols, 66, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021.

Posted: Dec 9, 2021 10:10 AM

John Wiley Nichols, 66, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021.
On September 19, 1955 he was born in Leavenworth, Kansas to Charles and Irene (Miller) Nichols.
He served in the U.S. Navy. John enjoyed Domino’s sandwiches, 90’s Rock Music and Star Wars. He enjoyed time spent with his neighbors smoking on the patio.
John will be missed by his Community Missions Family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 60°
Atchison
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 58°
Big warm-up in store for today with highs making a run for the 60s under mostly sunny skies. Strong winds are also expected with gusts up to 25 mph continuing overnight. Lows will cool down into the lower 30s tonight. Windy and warm conditions will stretch into Friday with highs in the 60s. A cold front moving through Friday afternoon/early evening will give us a slight chance for rain, although most of the area should stay dry. The cold front will also bring temperatures back down into the 40s to start the weekend, however, above-average temperatures return on Sunday and will continue into the work week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories