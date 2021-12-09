John Wiley Nichols, 66, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021.
On September 19, 1955 he was born in Leavenworth, Kansas to Charles and Irene (Miller) Nichols.
He served in the U.S. Navy. John enjoyed Domino’s sandwiches, 90’s Rock Music and Star Wars. He enjoyed time spent with his neighbors smoking on the patio.
John will be missed by his Community Missions Family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother.
Posted: Dec 9, 2021 10:10 AM
