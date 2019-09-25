Obituary
John W. Jacobs, Jr.
1965-2019
John William Jacobs, Jr., 54, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019.
He was born on February 15, 1965 in St. Joseph, Missouri to John and Carmen Jacobs.
John enjoyed spending time at Lake of the Ozarks.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his Fiancee Shawna Pyfrom; children, Chelsee and Abby Jacobs, Andrew Arthur (Gina); grandchildren, Addilyn Arthur, Elliana Underwood, Laila O’Roark; siblings, Jeff and Casey Jacobs, Rachal Jacobs-Davidson.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
