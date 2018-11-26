Clear
Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 8:25 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

John William Pointer

1961-2018

John William Pointer, 57, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, November 19, 2018.

He was born on May 14, 1961 to the late Donald and Cleta Pointer.

John married Cynthia Ann Ballard on July 23, 1986. She preceded him in death in 2013.

John spent over 20 years of his career with the Dillon Company and later with Altec Industries.

In addition to his wife and parents, John was preceded in death by his step-daughter Robin Downing.

He is survived by his brothers; Chris (Kristi) and Steven Pointer, one niece and three nephews.

Mr. pointer has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. A private inurnment will be held at Ashland Cemetery.

