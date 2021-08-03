Clear
Johnie Harold Stein, Jr., 74

Johnie Harold Stein, Jr., 74, Rosendale, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Aug 3, 2021

He was born May 4, 1947 in Moberly, Missouri to Johnie and Dorothy (Wilson) Stein, Sr.
Johnie enjoyed fishing and guns, but most of all spending time with his family. He was a very giving person.
He was preceded in death by his son, Clint Ryan Stein; and his parents.
Survivors include daughters, Brandy Stein, Jenny Roper (Jason); grandchildren, Adrianne Hunt, Christian, Caleb and Jakob Smith; great-grandchildren, Kinlee and Emberlee Smith; sisters, Christena Hunziger, Cheryl Knapp (Roger); brother, James W. Stein (Debbie); numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory where the family will share memories at 7:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Smile Train. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

