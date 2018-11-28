Johnnie J. Diibon

1959-2018

Johnnie J. Diibon, 59, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 26, 2018, at his home.

He was born July 12, 1959, to John James and Estelle Frances Weiss in Independence, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his fathers, John Diibon and Leland C. Weiss.

Survivors include his mother, Estelle Weiss; sisters, Christine Broderick (Christopher), Randi Williams (Paul), and Carla Burnetta; several nieces and nephews; and his faithful cat, Kitty.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.