Johnnie King, 78

Johnnie King, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 4:02 PM

He was born September 19, 1942 in Montgomery, Alabama to Johnnie and Charlena (Cottrell) King.
Johnnie married Debra Jeane Landum May 20, 1967. She survives of the home.
He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1961 to 1965. He later entered the Air Force Reserves for 10 years. Johnnie played first chair in the Air Force Band. He was a commercial printer for the St. Joseph Power & Light, retiring in 2001.
He was member of Restoration Church and the singing group, The Fabulous Idols.
Johnnie enjoyed photography, singing, cooking, and painting, but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Angeline King.
Additional survivors include son, Wesley King; daughter-in-law, Pamela; grandchildren, John and Debra King; sisters, Glenda, Lisa, Tenoa King; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Inurnment Leavenworth National Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

