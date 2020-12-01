Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Johnnie Lee Sproat Sr., 88

Johnnie Lee Sproat Sr. 88, of Prescott, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 in the VA hospital in Schreveport, LA.

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 6:32 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Johnnie Lee Sproat Sr. 88, of Prescott, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 in the VA hospital in Schreveport, LA. He was born September 5, 1932 in Caldwell, KS, son of the late Gertrude and Richard Sproat Sr. He served in the Army and is a veteran of the Korean War. He retired from Quaker Oats. Johnnie was preceded in death by wife Delores, parents, a granddaughter, one great grandchild, and three brothers. Survivors include, eight chidlren: Johnnie Lee Sproat II, Terry McQueen, Richard Sproat, Lucetta Elaine Readman, Sandra Cook, Danny Sproat, Wendy England and Tracie Hill, 22 grandchildern, 25 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren, one brother, and a half sister.
Funeral services: 10:00 am, Monday, November 9, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Inurnment be at the Westlawn Cemetery, DeKalb, MO at a later date. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
Fairfax
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
The next storm system is set to move close to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind chills Wednesday morning will be in the teens with the daytime high only getting into the 40s. Wednesday we will see a little bit of a warm up with highs in the mid 40's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories