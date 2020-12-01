Johnnie Lee Sproat Sr. 88, of Prescott, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 in the VA hospital in Schreveport, LA. He was born September 5, 1932 in Caldwell, KS, son of the late Gertrude and Richard Sproat Sr. He served in the Army and is a veteran of the Korean War. He retired from Quaker Oats. Johnnie was preceded in death by wife Delores, parents, a granddaughter, one great grandchild, and three brothers. Survivors include, eight chidlren: Johnnie Lee Sproat II, Terry McQueen, Richard Sproat, Lucetta Elaine Readman, Sandra Cook, Danny Sproat, Wendy England and Tracie Hill, 22 grandchildern, 25 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren, one brother, and a half sister.

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Monday, November 9, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Inurnment be at the Westlawn Cemetery, DeKalb, MO at a later date. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.