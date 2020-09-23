Johnnie Moore Kieser, 59, was born on April 24, 1961 to Leonard Eugene and Helen Louise (Moore) Kieser in St. Joseph, MO and passed away on September 18, 2020.

Johnnie graduated from East Buchanan High School in May of 1980. He joined the MO Air National Guard at Rosecrans AFB after graduating in 1980. Upon completion of basic training at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, TX, he returned to St. Joseph, MO and began work for the Quaker Oats Co. Johnnie spent 20 years with the Quaker Oats Co. until the plant closed in 2001. He went to work for WireCo of St. Joseph for the duration of his lifetime. He retired from MO Air National Guard after 30 years of service as a Tech Sergeant. Also, during his lifetime of work, he helped on the family farm near Gower, MO with.

Johnnie was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Kieser; his mother Helen Kieser; and his brother J.W.Kieser. He is survived by his two children: John W. Kieser & (Hannah Bottorff) of Platte City, MO; and Ashleigh Kieser & (Max Abad-Garcia) of Kansas City, MO. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren: Brooklynne, Aubrey, and Parker. He is also survived by his two sisters: Jean & (David) Jaster of Leavenworth, KS; and June & (Jon) Powell of Green Valley, AZ; one Brother, Joe Kieser of Easton, MO; Sister-in-law Doris Kieser of Kansas City, MO. Also, 2 aunts, La Donne Kieser & Betty Albee, plus numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Funeral service 10:00 AM, Wednesday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel followed by Interment with Full Military Honors at Memorial Park Cemetery

The family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 PM, on Tuesday evening at our chapel.

Johnnie attended Grace Evangelical Church. The family suggests that in lieu of sending flowers or plants, they ask that you donate to Grace Evangelical Cancer Support program in Johnnie's memory.