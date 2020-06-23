Johnny Ray Matthews 67, of St Joseph, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his home. He was born August 26, 1952 in St. Joseph, son of Shirley and John Potts Matthews. He attended DeKalb High School. He married Ava Miller on October 10, 1969. Johnny spent many years working construction, working on many homes builds in the area. He enjoyed playing softball, bowling, restoring classic cars, and collecting antiques. He was a member of New Home Baptist Church. Johnny was preceded in death by father, John Potts Matthews and his wife Flora Ann, mother, Shirley Goldesberry and her husband David, sister, Debra Matthews, and brother, Everett "Doodle" Dwayne Matthews, Sr. Survivors include: wife, Ava Matthews, daughters, Shirley Matthews and Sheila (Timmy) Matthews of St. Joseph, son, Garrett (Tammy) Matthews of St. Joseph, sister, Joyce (Everett) Jonas of St. Joseph, half-sister, Amy Hecker, grandchildren, Heather Pritchett, Sean Pritchett, Kami Matthews, Olivia Matthews, Grayson Matthews, and Johnny Pete Sauter, 4 great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. James Kerns officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, MO. Memorials are requested to any organization to help with mental health awareness or autism awareness.