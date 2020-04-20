Johnny Wright, 75, of Smithville, MO passed away, Friday, April 17, 2020.

He was born on September 4, 1944 to John Henry and Elma Nina (Adkins) Wright in Smithville. Johnny grew up in Smithville and graduated from Smithville High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He later graduated from the University of Missouri.

On October 13, 1967 he was united in marriage to Shirley Ann Patterson. After their marriage they made their home in Smithville.

Johnny worked at Black and Veatch as a consulting engineer for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Johnny is survived by his wife, Shirley of 52 years; children, Jimmy Wright, Brooke Eighmey and Shelly (Brian) Raszler; four grandchildren, TJ, Sasha, Alex, and Jaylyn; four great-grandchildren, Taylor, Daxton, Rhett, and Mia; sister, Lana Wright; other relatives and many friends.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.