Obituary

Jolene Edwards

1952-2019

Jolene Edwards, 66, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

She was born June 6, 1952 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Jolene retired from Heartland Health Systems after 37 years of employment.

She was preceded in death by her son, Paul Kinard; parents, Albert and Wilma (Townsend) Montemayor; sister, Barbara Hawkins; brothers, Karl and Keith Montemayor; step-brother David Adams.

Survivors include daughter, Brandi Gilgour(Lee); grandchildren, Greyson, Colt, Gannon and Caden; brothers, John and Ted Montemayor; sisters, Karen Dydell, Judy Plymell; half sisters Christa Montemayor, Mikealee Lundgren; step-sister Julie Smith; significant other, Don Donelson; step-children, Dustin and Ashley Donelson.

The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment 11:00 A.M. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to Midwest Transplant Network. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.