Jon Curtis Holmes, 67

Jon Curtis Holmes. beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother age 67 of Graham, MO passed away April 10, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.

Jon was born in Maryville, MO on June 23, 1953, as the first son to Harold and Evonne (Medsker) Holmes. He graduated from Nodaway-Holt High school in 1971. On September 17, 1972 he married Nancy Cruth of Clearmont and during their last 48 years of marriage they brought into the world 3 children.

As an avid farmer, Jon lived his entire life on the family farm. He planted crops, raised pigs and cattle. He helped start the local Young Farmers organization. Was a member of the Graham United Methodist Church and served many years on their board as well as offering his services during the addition to the church building. He was also a long-standing member of the Graham Lions Club and held multiple roles over the years including President, Treasurer, and tail-twister. Although he wasn’t an officially trained mechanic most of those around him knew he could fix about anything given to him and created solutions when nothing seemed possible. He volunteered for many Graham improvements over the years. He was also a member of the Cattlemen’s Association, and in September 1980, Jon was awarded the Goodyear Award and named the Nodaway County Soil Conservation Farmer of the Year. He also loved to watch westerns.

Jon’s biggest pride and joy were his children and grandchildren. He was so proud of their accomplishments and couldn’t wait to hear results from sporting and school events if he wasn’t able to be there in person to see them.

He was proceeded in death by his parents and infant brother Michael Holmes. Survivors include his wife Nancy, daughter Amy Hargis (Curtis) of Olathe, daughter Lisa Cox (John “Clay”) of St. Joseph, and son Curtis Holmes (Kaitlyn Bonsall) of Graham. Granddaughters Jaida Cox, Jenna Cox, and Alexis “Lexi” Hargis, and step-granddaughter Cheyenne Hargis. Grandson Dawson Holmes and step-grandsons Zac Ogilive, Brandon Hargis and Dylan Hargis. Sisters Judith Collinsworth (Dale), Janice Ungles (Bill), Jo Nelle Derr (MC), Jean Ann Lansche (Wayne), and brother Jerry Holmes (Robin).

The visitation will be from 5-7:00 pm on April 14, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Funeral services will be held at noon on April 15t, 2021, at the Graham United Methodist Church, Graham, MO. The burial will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, Mo.

Memorials are suggested to be made out to the Graham Lions Club or Graham United Methodist Church.