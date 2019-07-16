Joni Elaine Compton

September 4, 1953 - July 10, 2019

Joni Elaine Compton, 65, of Savannah, MO passed away Wednesday, July 10th, 2019. She was born September 4th, 1953 in St Joseph, MO. Joni married John Compton on February 15th, 1974. Joni lived a life of faith as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and looked forward to the Bible’s hope of a new world free from pain and death and she believed strongly in the Bible’s promise of a resurrection. She was preceded in death by her father, Steve Kocipak. Survivors include: Her husband John, her mother Delilah Kocipak; her daughters Sally Morris (Eric) and Hannah Garcia (Dan); One grandson Jonas and extended family. Services will be held on Saturday the 20th, at 2:00 pm, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 4605 Pickett Rd., St Joseph, MO 64503.