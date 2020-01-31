Clear

Jorge Bouzo-Gonzalez, 59

Services to be held at a later date.

Jorge Bouzo-Gonzalez, 59, St Joseph, died Wednesday January 29, 2020 at his home. Jorge was born March 15, 1960 in Cuba. At the age of 6 he moved to the United States, residing in the Chicago area most of his life until moving to St. Joseph 4 years ago. Survivors include parents Orlando and Maria Bouzo, of Florida, wife, Vickie Bouzo-Wallace, of the home, brother-in-law, Harold and wife Jaylene Wallace, granddaughter, Courtney Borucki of Rolla, MO, grandson, Ryan Borucki of Leavenworth, KS, Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Memorials are requested to the Jorge Bouzo-Gonzalez Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home

