Joseph A. Pankau

1939-2020

Joseph A. Pankau, 81, Clarksdale, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care into the loving arms of Jesus – Romans 10:9-10.

He was born April 20, 1939 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Joseph and Mary Pankau.

Joseph attended St. Francis, Woodbine, Central and Mid Buchanan Schools. His career in life was all about dairy cattle and dairy products. He worked eleven years at Western Dairy bottling Justrite products. Joseph also worked for Charles Deal Dairy in Braymer, Missouri and Gary Klein Dairy in Helena, Missouri, then with his son Ted in the King City area.

Fishing was always an adventure to him, and his friend Rex Jones added to that with lots of stories and humor.

He enjoyed coffee with his friends at the Clarksdale General Store, and he never met a stranger.

Joseph was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Marie; grandson, Joshua; his parents; and brother Steven.

Survivors include his wife Colene of 61 years; sons, Ted (Cindy), Todd, TJ (Sharon); grandchildren, Bill, David, Kelley, Wyatt, Trevor, Miranda, Kaleb and Isaiah; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Raymond, Roger (Fraucie), David (Sherry); sisters, Mary Bosch (Jack), Jeanie Siela (Chris), Tammy Elmes (Mike), and Trudy Corkins (Gary).

Memorial Service 6:00 P.M. Friday, September 4th, Clarksdale Lions Hall. Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.