Joseph A. Sobbing, 68, of Maryville, MO, passed away July 10, 2019, at the Maryville Living Center in Maryville.

Joseph was born October 18, 1950 in Maryville, MO. His parents were Raymond Herman Sobbing and Mildred Ethel (Wilson) Sobbing.

He had earned his high school diploma.

He was of the Catholic faith.

His working career was mostly spent as a factory worker at the LMP plant in Maryville. He also was a custodian at Maryville Middle School and worked as a night aid at the Maryville Bristol Manor.

He had a love of coffee. He liked to “tinker” and repair things. He was an avid gardener and was very proud of his gardens.

On May 9, 1987 in Maryville he was united in marriage to Carmen Zimmerman. She preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were his parents, two grandchildren Antton and Rayland Embley, a brother and sister in law William and wife Julie Sobbing.

His survivors include his four children; Raymond “Pete” (Heather) Sobbing of Wichita, KS, Melissa “Millie” (Wilbur) Wise of Kansas City, MO, Dr. Jackson“Jake”(Debbie) Sobbing of Wichita, KS and Tara (Garry) Embley of Maitland, MO. Fifteen grandchildren and one great grandson. His two sisters Margaret (John) Palmer of Maryville and Norma Wilson of Tuson, AZ.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 AM on Saturday July 13, 2019 at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home in Maryville, MO. Burial will follow at the White Oak Cemetery, Pickering, MO.

The family will meet with family and friends starting at 9:00 AM on Saturday and continue until the service time.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to the family to help with final expenses.