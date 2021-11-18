Clear
Joseph Brunette, 45

Joseph Brunette, 45, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Posted: Nov 18, 2021 2:52 PM

He was born January 25, 1976 in St. Joseph to Joseph Charles and Alvina Lynn (McCush) Brunette.
Joseph married Cindy Cunningham on June 8, 2002. She survives of the home.
He was an assembler at Altec.
Joseph enjoyed hunting for deer, pheasant and turkey, as well as fishing. He was known for his sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his wife, Cindy; mother, Alvina; daughter, Victoria Cunningham; and siblings, Elizabeth and Jason Brunette.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests contributions to Joseph’s Funeral Fund. To donate online or sign the online guest book, please visit Joseph’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com.

