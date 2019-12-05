Joseph D. Embrey, 60, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019.

He was born May 28, 1959.

Joseph proudly served in the US Marine Corps.

He worked for Waste Management for over 15 years as a Heavy Equipment Operator.

Joseph loved riding his Harley and camping around Perry Lake.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Brenda.

Survivors include sons, Joseph (Elicia), Zachary (Kayla), Dakota (Kaitlyn), daughter Brittany Becerra (Nick), 5 grandchildren with one on the way, brother George "Tony" Embrey (Lisa), sister Nicole Patterson (Frank), and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family wishes to thank Three Rivers Hospice for their help & support.

The family will receive friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Friday, December 6, 2019, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.