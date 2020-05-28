Clear

Joseph D. Johnson, 30

Services to be held at a later date.

Joseph D. Johnson
1989-2020

Joseph D. Johnson, 30, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
He was born December 10, 1989 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Joseph was a member of Holsey Chapel.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with his children and family. Joseph also enjoyed the time he spent with Lindsey’s family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Jennie Johnson; grandmother, Patricia Mace.
Survivors include children, Amiya, Taylee, Jaxson and Crue Johnson; fiancé, Lindsey Williams; mother, Nell Johnson; father, Joe Caldwell; siblings, Courtney Parker (Phillip), Brian Johnson, Jeff Johnson (Jossie); numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Joseph’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.

