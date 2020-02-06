Clear

Joseph "Dale" Vernon, 70

Visitation: Friday, February 7th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Saturday, February 8th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. ■ Final Resting Place: Ashland Cemetery. 2324 Ashland Ave., St. Joseph, MO.

Joseph “Dale” Vernon
1949-2020

Joseph “Dale” Vernon, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
He was born August 26, 1949 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Dale married Regina Hoffman September 17, 1971. She survives of the home.
He was a member of the 139th Air National Guard for 27 years, Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, Moila, American Legion and was an Eagle Scout. Dale was owner/operator of Vernon Brother’s Construction since 1983.
He enjoyed sprint cars, boating, spending time at the lake, and never missed his grandson Bradley’s baseball games.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Leta (Yates) Vernon.
Additional survivors include daughter, Michelle Vernon (Brian); grandchildren, Bradley Grippando (McKenzie), Nicole Grippando; brother, Greg Vernon (Mary Pat); numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Ashland Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Luke's Hospice House or a charity of the donors choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

There is a slight chance for a few stray snow showers in areas south of St. Joseph Thursday morning. We will also be bringing our temperatures back up into the 30s and 40s for the remainder of the week.
