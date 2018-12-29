Joseph Fisher June 21, 1923 - December 29, 2018

Joseph A. Fisher, 95, of St. Joseph, passed away at Mosaic Life Care at 11:05 PM, December 29, 2018.

Joe was born June 21, 1923 to Joseph and Elizabeth (Stock) Fisher in St. Joseph, Missouri. He graduated from Christian Brothers High School in 1941, attended St. Joseph Junior College and KU before joining the United States Army. He proudly served his country from 1943 to 1945 with the 88th Division. He was stationed in North Africa and Italy. He was awarded the Purple Heart in 1944 and three Bronze Stars.

He married Virginia M. Collins on June 7, 1947 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. He was active in the Boy Scouts, was a member of Tribe of MIC-O-SAY, the American Legion Post 359 and the Knights of Columbus 571, 4th degree. He was an avid stamp collector and enjoyed time at the boat playing his favorite penny machines. He followed the Cardinals, Chiefs and Royals.

His love of using his hands to build things led him to a 30 year career in the lumber business.

He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph Anthony and Elizabeth (Stock) Fisher, one brother, Eugene Fisher and three sisters, Frances McVicker, Hilda Corder and Genevieve Thompson.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Virginia M. (Collins) Fisher and five children, Michael S. (Jeanne) Fisher of Hilliard, OH; Linda A. Daffron, David A. Fisher and Kevin P. Fisher, all of St. Joseph, MO and Jane S. (Patrick) Valdepena of Mansfield, OH; three grandchildren, Keri A. (Frank) Nemeth of Mansfield, OH; Kelly J. (Nick) Sarli of Powell, OH, and Christopher J. Fisher of Hilliard, OH, as well as four great-grandchildren, Frankie and Chloe Nemeth and Josie and Cate Sarli.

His strong work ethic, love of family and God was evident in everything he did. He was a man of integrity, strong willed, generous of heart, and will be dearly missed by his family and those who were fortunate to have known him.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:30 AM on Wednesday, January 2 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. A Rosary will be recited at 11:30 AM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow the service at Mount Olivet Cemetery with Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis Xaxier Catholic Church.