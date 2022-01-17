Kidder, MO- Joseph Francis Lenk, 74, of Kidder, MO, passed away December 24, 2021. Joseph was born January 28, 1947, to Frank V. and Lillian M. (Sullivan) Lenk, in Silex, MO.

Joe was a US Army Veteran, and served in Vietnam. He worked as a self-employed mechanic.

He is survived by: wife Teresa of the home; sons, Patrick Lenk, Daniel (Katy) Lenk; 8 grandchildren; stepdaughters, Christina Stephenson, Amanda Gruver; step-son Michael Ellmore; sisters, Margaret DuValeus, Janet Orf, Judy Tepen, Becky (Paul) Erasmus; brother, John (Laverne) Lenk.

Joe was cremated under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

