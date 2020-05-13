Joseph “Joe” Gronniger, 80, passed away, Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his home in Troy, Kansas.
Joe was born on January 2, 1940 in Denton, Kansas to August and Eugenie (Davignon) Gronniger, Sr. He lived most of his life in Troy moving there in 1944. Joe graduated from St. Benedict’s College in Atchison, Kansas with a degree in chemistry. He served in the U.S. Army and attended the Defense Language Institute, during his military service he was a Russian Translator. Joe retired from Altec in St. Joseph, Missouri
He was a member of the St. Charles Catholic Church in Troy.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, Henry Paul.
Survivors: siblings; Olga Gronniger of Troy
Eugenie Ricklefs of Excelsior Springs, Missouri
August Peter Gronniger Jr. of Troy
Theodore “Tim” Gronniger of Troy
Susan Bandelier of Troy
Richard Gronniger of St. Joseph, Missouri
Mary Johnson of Troy
numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great nephews, cousins
Private family Rosary and MASS will be Thursday, May 14, 2020
At: St. Charles Catholic Church in Troy
Burial: St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in Troy where there will be a flag-folding ceremony under the auspice of the U.S. Army.
Related Content
- Joseph Henry Gronniger, 80
- Ann Ramseier, 80, St. Joseph
- Richard Thomas, 80, St. Joseph, Mo.
- D. Joann Seaton, 80, St. Joseph, Mo.
- David Stegall, 80, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Harlan Vane Larison, 80, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Carol Josephine Heckman, 80, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Peggy M. Endsley, 80, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Betty Lucille Smith, 80, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Bernice L. Ebling, 80, St. Joseph, Missouri