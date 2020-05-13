Joseph Henry Gronniger, 80

Joseph “Joe” Gronniger, 80, passed away, Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his home in Troy, Kansas.

Joe was born on January 2, 1940 in Denton, Kansas to August and Eugenie (Davignon) Gronniger, Sr. He lived most of his life in Troy moving there in 1944. Joe graduated from St. Benedict’s College in Atchison, Kansas with a degree in chemistry. He served in the U.S. Army and attended the Defense Language Institute, during his military service he was a Russian Translator. Joe retired from Altec in St. Joseph, Missouri

He was a member of the St. Charles Catholic Church in Troy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, Henry Paul.

Survivors: siblings; Olga Gronniger of Troy

Eugenie Ricklefs of Excelsior Springs, Missouri

August Peter Gronniger Jr. of Troy

Theodore “Tim” Gronniger of Troy

Susan Bandelier of Troy

Richard Gronniger of St. Joseph, Missouri

Mary Johnson of Troy

numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great nephews, cousins

Private family Rosary and MASS will be Thursday, May 14, 2020

At: St. Charles Catholic Church in Troy

Burial: St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in Troy where there will be a flag-folding ceremony under the auspice of the U.S. Army.