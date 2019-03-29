Obituary

Joseph J. Rivera

1940-2019

Joseph J. Rivera, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away March 28, 2019, at his home.

He was born November 5, 1940, in St. Joseph.

Joe married Kathleen Haffey on May 22, 1974. She survives of the home.

He was a drywall contractor for many years. Joe was an avid fisherman and hunter with his best friend, Larry Muff, and loved his Kansas City Chiefs and Royals. He also loved his faithful basset hound companions. Joe was proud to have coached softball for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Josephine (Garcia) Rivera, and siblings, Anthony, Lazaro, Paul P., Aldolpho, John J., Rosemary, Frank J., and Guadalupe Rivera.

Survivors also include his wife, Kathy; children, Julie Rivera Rush (Tom), Jennifer Hamm (Kevin), Joseph Rivera, Tim Rivera, Jim Rivera, Angela Williams (Danny), and Aleisha Rivera; siblings, Lollie Rivera, Carmen Rivera Palma (Pete), Helen Rivera Thornton, and Pat M. Rivera (Jackie); ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, St. Patrick Catholic Church. The family will gather with friends 12:00 Noon to 12:30 P.M. Tuesday with Parish Rosary to follow, St. Patrick Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to St. Patrick Catholic Church, the Special Olympics, or the donor's choice.