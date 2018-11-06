Joseph "Joe" Bennett

1948-2018

Joseph "Joe" Bennett, 70, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 2, 2018.

He was born May 25, 1948 to William and Dorothy (Cheasbro) Bennett in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Joe was raised in Paola, Kansas and graduated from Paola High School in 1966. He served in the Army National Guard and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

He was an avid bowler and was a slow pitch softball umpire for the Girls Club and Kansas and Missouri High Schools. Joe enjoyed watching the Nebraska Cornhuskers and going to the dirt track races.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include: wife, Vickie, of the home; mother, Dorothy Erickson, Paola, Kansas; son, Cale Bennett (Carleene), Aurora, Colorado; daughter, Cody Bennett, Overland Park, Kansas; brother, Mike Bennett, Paola, Kansas; sister, Linda Block (Steve), Overland Park, Kansas; two grandchildren, Keifer and Kayla Bennett; step-granddaughter, Brooklin Lewis; uncle, Pete Bennett (Mary) and a special aunt and uncle, Leonard Cheasbro (Ann), Ottawa, Kansas; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family; and a beloved dog, Hankster.

Graveside Services and Inurnment 10:00 A.M. Friday, Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas. The family suggests memorial donations to a Veterans charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.