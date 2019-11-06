Joseph L. Gramer, Jr., 80, St Joseph, MO

Joe Gramer passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at his home.

He was born March 14, 1939 at the Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, Virginia to Joseph and Margaret Gramer. He attended Lafayette High School. He served in the Navy. Joe worked at the Stock Yards before joining Electrical Union 545 in 1969. He worked at Schultz Electric until going to work at General Motors in 1985. He retired in 2008.

Joe loved spending time with family, road trips and cruises with Janice. He had a friendly nature and a big heart. He never met a stranger. Mr. Gramer was a member of the American Legion Post 359 in St. Joseph.

On October 26, 1967 Joe married his sweetheart Janice Vogel, who survives him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister and mother-in-law, one granddaughter and one great nephew.

Joe is survived by daughters, Joetta (Stan) Larkin and Jannette Gramer, sons Gary "Joey", Justin (Mollie) and Josh Gramer, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, five nieces and nephews. He was loved and will be missed.

The family will receive friends 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Memorial service 1:00 PM Friday, November 8, 2019 at our chapel with Full Military Honors following.

Memorial donations may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank or The Friends of The Animal Shelter.