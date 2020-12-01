Joseph Marshall Johnson, 47

Joseph M. Johnson 47 of Plattsburg Missouri died Monday Nov. 16, 2020 at a Kansas City Missouri healthcare center. Born on Feb. 4, 1973 in Sacramento CA., to Carl W. and Shirley J. (Gamble) Johnson. He was a high school graduate and attended college. Joey worked in the healthcare field for many years. He really enjoyed helping people.

Joey was preceded in death by his grandparents, Erskin and Evelyn Green and Carl and Tilda Johnson.

Survivors include his parents Carl and Shirley Johnson of Plattsburg; 3 sisters Lateeca Johnson of New York; Carla Johnson and Lavonia Johnson both of Sacramento CA; one son Alexander Johnson.

Natural farewell under the direction of Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service. Inurnment will be in the Mt. Washington Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg Missouri.