Joseph Walter Simmons February 2, 1946 – December 13, 2018

Visitation and Sharing: 6-9:00 PM, Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Poland-Thompson Funeral Home for expenses. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 8:37 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Joseph W. Simmons
1946-2018

Hamilton, Missouri- Joseph Walter Simmons, 72, Hamilton, passed away on December 13, 2018.
Joseph was born on February 2, 1946 in Marshall, Missouri to Henry Theodore and Rosa Elizabeth (Lawson) Simmons.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jan and daughter, Theresa “T.K.” King.
Survivors: 5 daughters, Julie (Robb) Copple, Hamilton, Beth (Gary) Britton, Fordland, MO, Boots (Jim) Carty, Burlington Junction, MO, Billie Jo (Dustin) Herrington, New London, MO and Bobbiejo (Matt) Cook, Hamilton; 2 brothers, Sam Simmons, Turney, MO and Bill Simmons, Burlington Junction, MO; 18 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.
We are waking up to mostly clear skies but some patchy fog on this Monday morning. The fog will most likely form in low lying areas and near the Missouri River. Temperatures are into the upper 20s. To begin the new workweek, the nice, quiet and mild December weather pattern continues. Monday will be another sunny day with highs in the lower 50s.
