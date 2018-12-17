Joseph Walter Simmons February 2, 1946 – December 13, 2018

Joseph W. Simmons
1946-2018
Hamilton, Missouri- Joseph Walter Simmons, 72, Hamilton, passed away on December 13, 2018.
Joseph was born on February 2, 1946 in Marshall, Missouri to Henry Theodore and Rosa Elizabeth (Lawson) Simmons.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jan and daughter, Theresa “T.K.” King.
Survivors: 5 daughters, Julie (Robb) Copple, Hamilton, Beth (Gary) Britton, Fordland, MO, Boots (Jim) Carty, Burlington Junction, MO, Billie Jo (Dustin) Herrington, New London, MO and Bobbiejo (Matt) Cook, Hamilton; 2 brothers, Sam Simmons, Turney, MO and Bill Simmons, Burlington Junction, MO; 18 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.
Visitation and Sharing: 6-9:00 PM, Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Poland-Thompson Funeral Home for expenses. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.
