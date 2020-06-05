Bill Hendrix

1932-2020

Cameron, Missouri- Joseph William (Bill) Hendrix, 87, passed away, June 3, 2020.

Bill was born December 4, 1932 Topeka, Kansas to Joseph and Mona (Eslinger) Hendrix.

He married Mildred Wales on June 6, 1951.

Bill was in the United States Army, serving in the Signal Corp in Germany.

He was a salesman in Industrial Communications until his retirement. Bill held a First Class Radiotelephone Operator’s license for 70 years, and was a Ham Radio operator. He also had a private pilot license. Bill served as Pastor at the Pattonsburg United Methodist Church and Heath Chapel Church for 5 years, and as Chaplin for the Missouri Veteran’s Home and American Legion.

Bill was highly active in the community. He was a member and former secretary of Vincil Lodge # 62, AF & AM, Elmer Ellis Post # 33, VFW, and the 40 & 8 Club.

He is preceded by his parents, Joseph and Mona Hendrix, and brother, Robert Hendrix.

Survivors: wife, Millie, of the home; sons, Steve (Carol) Hendrix and Stan (Sandy) Hendrix, both of Cameron; daughter, Brenda (Randy) Wickham; 5 grandchildren, Aaron (Carrie) Wickham, Christopher (Amanda) Hendrix, Matthew (Kristen) Wickham, Holly ( Isaac) McNutt and Robyn (Sean) Rank, and 18 great-grandchildren.

Services: 1:30 PM, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Cameron United Methodist Church. Visitation prior to the service from 10:00 AM- 12:00 PM.

Burial following the funeral service. Memorial Fund: Cameron UMC Building Fund.