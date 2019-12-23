Josephine Deaton, 90

Josephine Almanza Deaton, age 90, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, in Priddy Harbor at Methodist Manor in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was born November 7, 1929 in St. Joseph, the eldest of 8 children of Martin and Victoria (Ortiz) Almanza. She graduated from Benton High School, class of 1947 and afterward attended Platte Gard Business College.

On September 1, 1951 she married Robert Allen Deaton who was home on leave while training with the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, the elite Screaming Eagles of the United States Army.

Josephine was a life-long resident of the South Side, except for the last two years, when she moved to the Tulsa area to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Josephine and Bob were faithful members of King Hill Baptist Church (now Journey Baptist Church). Over the years, she served as a leader in the Girls' Auxiliary; an officer in the Women's Missionary Union (WMU), where the Lottie Moon Christmas Missions offering was especially dear to her heart and she also taught Vacation Bible School.

She was active in her community in a variety of ways. She was a past-President of Hosea Elementary School PTA; she loved being a Cub Scout Den Mother; she was a valuable member of the St. Joseph Garden Club and she was a charter member of the Cardinal Red Hat Society. Josephine and Bob frequently volunteered at the local food pantry and they donated their time and treasures to Robidoux Row.

She worked for many years as an Administrative Assistant at the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT) before she retired to enjoy more time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband; her brother, Tommie, and her sisters, Evelyn Soper and Margaret Owens. She is survived by: her daughter, Diane Deaton, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; her son, Steve (Jo Anne) Deaton, Tulsa, Oklahoma; her grandchildren, Ashley Deaton (Chase) Colpitt, Stavanger, Norway; Rachel Deaton (fiance James Hunter), Tulsa, Oklahoma; step-grandchildren Shannon (Chris) Barsotti, Pownal, Vermont; Colin McCullough, Tulsa, Oklahoma; her brothers, George (Carol) Almanza, St. Joseph; Ed (Mary Lou) Almanza, Lawrence, Kansas; and her sisters, Henrietta Massie, Poway, California; Connie Cridlebaugh, Kansas City, Missouri; along with numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Josephine was known by many names- Josie, Jos, Jo and Fina- but the names she treasured the most were Mom and Grandma. She leaves behind a legacy of faith, love and compassion.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, with Pastor Jacob McMillian officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the St. Joseph Historical Society.

The family would like to give special thanks to the team members at Baptist Village Assisted Living in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. In addition, we will forever be grateful for the exceptional staff at Priddy Harbor, including the Melissas, Chelsey, Sam, Tasha, Yolanda, Pat, Thomas and so many others whose tender loving care brought Josephine and our family so much comfort.