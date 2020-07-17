Clear
Josephine "Jo" (Bentley) Evans

Private Graveside Service: Platte City Cemetery.

Posted: Jul 17, 2020 10:36 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Josephine “Jo” Evans passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at her home in Platte City, MO. Josephine was born in Henderson, KY to LeRoy and Iva Mae (Johnson) Bentley. She graduated from high school in Henderson before marrying David Monroe Evans in Shawnee Town, IL. They lived many places throughout the country as he travelled for work, before settling in the Platte City area. She owned and ran the Final Approach bar and restaurant in Tiffany Springs for 25 years prior to retiring. Josephine was of the Baptist faith and liked antiquing, dogs, flowers, and gardening. Work was a big part of her life, but she loved her family and friends and was generous to all. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Mark Monroe Evans, and brother Ronald Bentley. Josephine is survived by her children Cheryl J. (Sean J.) Lancaster of Winchester, VA and Karen L. Evans of Platte City, MO; grandsons Bruce M. Rothrock and Geoffrey H. Lancaster; great-grandson Blaze M. Rothrock; beloved pets, her African Grey Parrot, Pepper, and her Yorkie, JoJo; and many good friends. A private graveside service will be held at Platte City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a charitable donation in Josephine's name to the KC Pet Project.

